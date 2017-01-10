Sports Listen

Lawmaker: Intel shows former Gitmo detainees threaten US

By JOSH LEDERMAN January 10, 2017 1:05 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A key lawmaker says new U.S. intelligence shows that former detainees released recently from the Guantanamo Bay detention center are trying to return to terrorism.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce says in a letter to President Barack Obama that he’s received a “troubling new report” from the U.S. intelligence community. He says the report also shows detainees were recently transferred to a country poorly equipped to stop them from returning to battle.

Royce isn’t naming the country. In recent months detainees have been sent to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and elsewhere.

Royce is calling on Obama to halt any additional transfers. But Obama is expected to continue whittling down the population in his final days.

The White House’s National Security Council isn’t commenting on Royce’s letter.

