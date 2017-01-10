Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Officer won’t be charged in killing of unstable black man Next Story North Dakota man charged with threatening Democratic senator
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Lawmaker reaches plea deal…

Lawmaker reaches plea deal as sex-assault trial set to start

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 7:09 pm
Share

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — A former Vermont lawmaker accused of forcing a woman to have sex for rent has agreed to a plea deal on the eve of trial and faces possible prison time.

Republican former state Sen. Norman McAllister was charged with sexual assault.

WCAX-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2j5lX2s ) he pleaded no contest to prohibited acts and lewd and lascivious conduct. He faces up to seven years in prison.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

A jury was seated Tuesday. Trial was supposed to start Wednesday. But McAllister reached a plea deal in which prosecutors dropped the most serious sexual-assault charge.

Advertisement

McAllister will be sentenced later.

Charges were dismissed against McAllister in a sexual-assault trial involving a different accuser last year. McAllister had been accused of forcing a woman into oral sex and intercourse at his home farm where she worked.

McAllister had maintained his innocence.

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Lawmaker reaches plea deal…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Officer won’t be charged in killing of unstable black man Next Story North Dakota man charged with threatening Democratic senator