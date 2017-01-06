Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story US approves fix for some Volkswagen diesels
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Lawmaker removes Capitol Hill…

Lawmaker removes Capitol Hill art with pig in police uniform

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 12:42 pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A California lawmaker has removed a painting that showed a pig in a police uniform, one of hundreds of artworks on display at the Capitol and sponsored by a member of Congress.

Joe Kasper, a spokesman for Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, says the lawmaker unscrewed the artwork from the display and returned it to the office of Missouri Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay.

Kasper says “there’s nothing appropriate” about the artwork.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

A spokesman for Clay says the congressman was unavailable for comment.

Advertisement

The hallway is filled with paintings and other artwork done by students who enter them in the annual Congressional Art Competition.

The painting showed police aiming guns at African American protesters with signs saying “history” and “stop kill.”

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Lawmaker removes Capitol Hill…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story US approves fix for some Volkswagen diesels