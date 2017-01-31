Lawmaker seeks to fix pay discrepancy between clerks

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In Virginia, a male House clerk earns nearly $19,000 more than a female Senate clerk who has been on the job 21 years longer.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2kJ73gf) that Virginia Senate Clerk Susan Clark Schaar has held her position for 27 years and earns $175,392. G. Paul Nardo, clerk of the Virginia House of Delegates, has been in his job for 5 ½ years and earns $194,341.

Senate Majority Leader Thomas Norment Jr. has filed a budget amendment that would raise Schaar’s salary to $195,065 starting at the end of June.

The state budget doesn’t reflect the current compensation for either clerk. Norment’s amendment would also make the budget reflect the actual amount of compensation for both employees.

Schaar and Nardo declined to comment.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.timesdispatch.com