Man accused of supporting Islamic State group gets 6 years

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 12:13 am
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Justice Department says a 34-year-old man who expressed a desire to attack the police or U.S. Military personnel out of allegiance to the Islamic State group has been sentenced to six years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes said in a news release that Daniel Seth Franey, also known as Abu Dawuud, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma for illegally possessing firearms.

Hayes says Franey, of Montesano, was arrested in February 2016 following an undercover investigation during which he repeatedly violated a permanent protection order prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

He became the target of a federal investigation following reports from members of the public that they had heard Franey espouse violent rhetoric, particularly in support of the Islamic State group.

Franey was the subject of a domestic-violence protective order which barred him from having firearms.

