Man dies in shootout with Georgia law enforcement officers

TYRONE, Ga. (AP) — State authorities are investigating after a man died in a shootout with law enforcement officers in Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says deputies in Coweta County, south of Atlanta, responded to a call about 10 p.m. Monday of a stolen car that had hit an interstate guardrail.

The GBI says the driver left the area, stole a car from a homeowner in Tyrone in neighboring Fayette County and was shot at by the homeowner.

Fayette County deputies began chasing the man, and Coweta deputies and state troopers set up a roadblock at the Fayette/Coweta line, where the man wrecked the vehicle.

The GBI says the man exited the vehicle and shot at officers, who returned fire. The man died from his injuries. No officers were injured.

The GBI says the suspect was white. The race of the officer or officers who returned fire wasn’t immediately available.