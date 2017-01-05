Man found dead in Maryland woods had been Coast Guard cadet

Authorities say a Maryland man whose death is under investigation by homicide detectives was a former U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet who was disciplined in 2014 after a sexual-assault investigation involving a female cadet.

Following the disciplinary action against him, Alexander Stevens went home to Frostburg and enrolled at Frostburg State University. University spokeswoman Elizabeth Medcalf said Thursday that he attended last fall, majoring in engineering, but had not enrolled for the spring semester.

Police say the 24-year-old man was found dead on a logging road near the Savage River State Forest on Wednesday morning after he was reported missing by a woman who had walked out of the woods.

Maryland State Police spokesman Greg Shipley says the body showed signs of trauma. He says investigators have questioned the woman.