Man mauled by tiger, killed at eastern China resort

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 10:29 pm
BEIJING (AP) — A tiger-mauling death at a Chinese zoo is under investigation by local authorities who say the victim climbed a fence into the tiger’s enclosure.

The attack occurred Saturday at a resort on Dongqian Lake in eastern China’s Zhejiang province. A local government statement says the victim, identified only by his surname of Zhang, climbed a fence with a friend instead of buying tickets.

Zhang entered the tiger enclosure and was attacked by a tiger. A photo shared on Chinese social media appears to show Zhang lying next to the tiger. Zhang died later in a hospital.

State television reported the tiger was shot dead by local police, and three others nearby were dispersed using firecrackers.

