Many farmers still need training after Lake Erie algae

By JOHN SEEWER January 21, 2017 8:43 am
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s agriculture leaders say thousands of farmers have gone through training that soon will be required to put commercial fertilizer on their fields.

But they say many more need to complete the program aimed at combating the toxic algae fouling Lake Erie.

The first of its kind requirement is one of the steps Ohio has taken to reduce the farm runoff that feeds the algae in the state’s lakes and rivers. State lawmakers gave farmers three years to be certified when they approved the change in 2014.

Ohio Agriculture Director Dave Daniels says about 12,000 farmers and fertilizer applicators have completed their training. He estimates that anywhere from 6,000-10,000 still need the certification by the end of September.

Agriculture leaders say more training sessions are scheduled in nearly every county.

