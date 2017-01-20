Sports Listen

Markets Right Now: Dow industrials break 5-day losing streak

January 20, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are ending higher, recouping much of the market’s loss from a day earlier and breaking a 5-day losing streak for the Dow Jones industrial average.

Traders were keeping a close eye on the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president and on corporate earnings.

Materials and phone companies led the gainers, while health care stocks fell.

Procter & Gamble rose after releasing a strong growth forecast, while General Electric fell after the conglomerate reported fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,271.

The Dow climbed 94 points, or 0.5 percent, to 19,827. The Nasdaq composite gained 15 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,555.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.47 percent.

