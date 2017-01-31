Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are OPEN on Monday, Jan. 30

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Maryland Democrats to discuss…

Maryland Democrats to discuss legislative initiatives

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 4:57 am < a min read
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Maryland are scheduled to discuss some of their legislative priorities for this session.

Members of the Senate and House Democratic caucuses will talk about a package of legislative initiatives on Tuesday.

The caucuses routinely gather early in the state’s 90-day legislative session to outline legislation their members will be pushing for this session.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

The General Assembly is controlled by Democrats.

Advertisement

House Speaker Michael Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller are scheduled to attend, along with other Democrats.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Maryland Democrats to discuss…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended