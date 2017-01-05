Maryland launches listening tour for Every Student Succeeds

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State Department of Education is launching a statewide listening tour to help the agency develop a plan for meeting requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

The first of five scheduled sessions is set for Thursday evening in Hagerstown.

The new law allows states and districts to design their own measures of achievement and progress, and decide independently how to turn around struggling schools.

The Maryland agency says the new law gives states additional flexibility and encourages innovation.

The agency says expects to submit its plan to the U.S. Education Department this summer.