Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionDoDFCCMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Maryland lawmakers filing 'end…

Maryland lawmakers filing ‘end of life options’ bill

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 4:46 am
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers will be sponsoring legislation to allow terminally ill patients to end their own lives by self-ingesting drugs prescribed by a doctor.

Supporters are meeting with legislators Wednesday, when lawmakers will introduce legislation.

It would allow mentally capable, terminally ill patients with six months or fewer to live the option to obtain prescription medication, if their suffering became unbearable.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

The person’s primary physician would prescribe only after he or she and a consulting physician confirm the sick person has a prognosis of six months or fewer to live, is mentally capable to make the decision and is physically capable of self-administering drugs.

Advertisement

Similar legislation has stalled in recent years in Maryland. Opponents have cited concerns that vulnerable people like the developmentally disabled could be pressured to end their lives.

Topics:
Business News Government News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Maryland lawmakers filing 'end…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy firefighter training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: Supreme Court declares income tax constitutional

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended