Sports Listen

Trending:

Records ManagementOPMCongressTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Lawyer again calls for firings over slaying of Tamir Rice
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Maryland releases report on…

Maryland releases report on untested sexual assault kids

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 4:30 pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general is recommending the state create a uniform policy for when sexual assault kits would have to be tested.

The attorney general’s office released a report on untested sexual assault evidence reports Tuesday, based on data collected by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention.

Of 135 agencies, 102 responded to show there were about 3,700 untested kits statewide.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

The report found that more than 90 percent of the untested kits were in the custody of 13 of the 102 responding agencies.

Advertisement

Many of them serve the most populated counties or cities in Maryland. But the report says the survey results don’t show much about the effectiveness of the testing protocols, because each jurisdiction sets its own policy for retaining untested kits.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Maryland releases report on…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1959: Alaska admitted as 49th U.S. state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Lawyer again calls for firings over slaying of Tamir Rice