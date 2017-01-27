Sports Listen

Mattis orders cost reviews of F-35 fighter, Air Force One

By LOLITA C. BALDOR January 27, 2017 1:25 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary James Mattis has ordered reviews of two key Air Force aircraft programs which were criticized by President Donald Trump last month as too expensive.

Mattis asked for a review of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program to find ways to cut costs. He said the review should compare the F-35 with the F/A-18 Super Hornet and determine if an upgraded Hornet could be a cost effective alternative.

He also asked for a review of the presidential aircraft program to identify cost savings.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

The orders mirror tweets by Trump in December, saying that due to cost overruns in Lockheed Martin’s F-35, he asked Boeing to “price-out” a comparable Super Hornet. Trump also tweeted that the new Air Force One cost too much, and he demanded: “Cancel order!”

Business News Defense Government News
