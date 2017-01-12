Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Newly leaked dossier on Trump circulated in DC for months Next Story Trump’s CIA choice to be questioned amid Russia hacking fury
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Mattis, Trump's choice to…

Mattis, Trump’s choice to lead Pentagon, is wary of Iran

By ROBERT BURNS January 12, 2017 4:01 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of defense is an outspoken critic of Iran, calling it the biggest threat to stability in the Mideast.

The nominee, retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, faces questions about his views on a wide range of topics at a Senate confirmation hearing Thursday.

He is widely admired within defense and foreign policy circles and is expected to easily win a vote of approval by the Senate Armed Services Committee.

3-day work week for DC area feds due to inauguration.

First, there are formalities before he can take office. Congress will have to approve a one-time exception to a law requiring a military officer to be out of uniform for at least seven years before becoming defense secretary. Even some of Trump’s strongest critics say Mattis merits the exception.

Advertisement

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Mattis, Trump's choice to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Newly leaked dossier on Trump circulated in DC for months Next Story Trump’s CIA choice to be questioned amid Russia hacking fury