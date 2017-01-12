Mattis, Trump’s choice to lead Pentagon, is wary of Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of defense is an outspoken critic of Iran, calling it the biggest threat to stability in the Mideast.

The nominee, retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, faces questions about his views on a wide range of topics at a Senate confirmation hearing Thursday.

He is widely admired within defense and foreign policy circles and is expected to easily win a vote of approval by the Senate Armed Services Committee.

First, there are formalities before he can take office. Congress will have to approve a one-time exception to a law requiring a military officer to be out of uniform for at least seven years before becoming defense secretary. Even some of Trump’s strongest critics say Mattis merits the exception.