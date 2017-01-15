Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Army band member stands in for Trump at inaugural rehearsal
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Mayor on park wall-sitting…

Mayor on park wall-sitting ban: ‘Sit where you want’

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 1:32 pm
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The mayor of Philadelphia is taking issue with a new rule banning people from sitting on walls in a park in a posh section of the city, saying his attitude is: “Sit where you want.”

The group that manages Rittenhouse Square said Thursday’s ban followed complaints about pot-smoking and vandalism.

The city decriminalized possessing small amounts of marijuana in 2014. Some against the ban are organizing a “sit-on” protest for Tuesday.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney said Saturday night in a Twitter post that “the government is very large and at times things just get by you.”

Advertisement

He also asked people not to litter, write graffiti on the walls or, in his words, “smoke weed so obviously that you scare olds my age.” That last remark was accompanied by a smiley-face icon.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Mayor on park wall-sitting…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Army band member stands in for Trump at inaugural rehearsal