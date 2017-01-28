Sports Listen

McAuliffe attacks refugee ban, says family held at Dulles

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 5:42 pm
DULLES, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is denouncing President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend the nation’s refugee program for four months and indefinitely bar Syrians from entering the country.

The Democrat said during a press conference at Dulles International Airport on Saturday that he has asked Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring to look into “all legal remedies” available to help individuals who may be detained in Virginia.

McAuliffe said a family has been detained at the airport but he did not provide further details. The governor’s office said it could not provide additional information.

McAuliffe called Trump’s action “discriminatory,” saying it will “breed hatred toward Americans around the globe.”

Trump also instituted a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

