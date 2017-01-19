Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: Russia invites Trump to its top investment forum Next Story GOP lawmakers try to end Kansas governor’s business tax cut
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » McAuliffe, Northam to attend…

McAuliffe, Northam to attend women’s march

By ALAN SUDERMAN January 19, 2017 11:20 am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he will march with a leading abortion-rights advocate at a rally the day after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

McAuliffe said at a Capitol news conference Thursday that he and Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam would accompany Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards at Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington. Organizers are calling for a greater voice for women in political life.

The Democratic governor, who has a year left in office, has been an outspoken supporter of abortion rights. So has Northam, who is looking to shore up support from Democratic voters before the June gubernatorial primary.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

McAuliffe, who is close friends with former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, isn’t attending Trump’s inauguration. Several Democratic congressmen from Virginia have also said they won’t attend.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » McAuliffe, Northam to attend…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: Russia invites Trump to its top investment forum Next Story GOP lawmakers try to end Kansas governor’s business tax cut