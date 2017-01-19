McAuliffe, Northam to attend women’s march

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he will march with a leading abortion-rights advocate at a rally the day after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

McAuliffe said at a Capitol news conference Thursday that he and Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam would accompany Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards at Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington. Organizers are calling for a greater voice for women in political life.

The Democratic governor, who has a year left in office, has been an outspoken supporter of abortion rights. So has Northam, who is looking to shore up support from Democratic voters before the June gubernatorial primary.

McAuliffe, who is close friends with former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, isn’t attending Trump’s inauguration. Several Democratic congressmen from Virginia have also said they won’t attend.