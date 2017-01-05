McCain: All Americans should be alarmed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican who heads the Senate Armed Services Committee says “every American should be alarmed” by Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

John McCain’s comments came as lawmakers pressed intelligence officials for details about foreign cyber-threats. McCain says Russian interference represented “an unprecedented attack on our democracy.”

U.S. intelligence agencies say Moscow interfered in the election to help Donald Trump win. But Trump has dismissed that conclusion.

At today’s hearing, McCain asked the director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has any credibility.

Clapper said, “No.”

Donald Trump has cited Assange’s claim that Russia didn’t provide him with hacked emails as evidence that Russia wasn’t involved in the hacking that targeted Democrats.

