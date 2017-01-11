Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Trump’s pick for top diplomat takes tough line on Moscow
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Mental health workers urge…

Mental health workers urge governor to spare inmate’s life

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 3:59 pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dozens of mental health workers and child advocates are urging Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe to spare the life of a convicted killer scheduled to be executed next week.

More than 50 people sent a letter to McAuliffe this week asking him to support Ricky Gray’s request to have his sentence commuted to life in prison. Gray’s execution is scheduled for Jan. 18.

Gray’s attorneys say he was raped repeatedly by his brother as a child and began using drugs to deal with the effects of that abuse. Gray claims he doesn’t remember much about slaying a family because he was high.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The letter says Gray deserves a strong punishment but that it’s “beyond dispute” that he was also a victim of “horrific” abuse.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News Health News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Mental health workers urge…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Trump’s pick for top diplomat takes tough line on Moscow