Metro’s Va. board members to hold forum on budget

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 4:51 am
RESTON, Va. (AP) — Metro is proposing higher fares and reductions in service in order to balance its budget, and the transit agency’s board members from Virginia want to hear from the public about those plans.

Virginia’s board members will host a public forum Wednesday evening in Reston on the possible changes.

Metro general manager Paul Wiedefeld proposed the service cuts and fare hikes in October. He said the changes are necessary because of a dip in revenue. Ridership was down 6 percent in the previous fiscal year amid ongoing concerns about the system’s safety and reliability.

Wiedefeld has also proposed job cuts and asked the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia for bigger subsidies.

Business News Government News
