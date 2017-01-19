Sports Listen

Mexican president, residents mourn school shooting

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 9:57 am
MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s president has called for reflection after a 15-year-old student opened fire in a middle-school classroom, hitting a teacher and two other students in the head before killing himself.

The first major school shootings in Mexico shocked the country, and President Enrique Pena Nieto said in a televised address that the nation should reflect on the issue.

Pena Nieto said late Wednesday that “these are incomprehensible acts that shake our hearts and require us to engage in reflection.”

The security spokesman of the northern state of Nuevo Leon said shooter was declared dead and his family has decided to donate his organs.

Spokesman Aldo Fasci also said there was no evidence of bullying involving the boy.

Authorities are investigating how surveillance video of the classroom shooting was leaked.

