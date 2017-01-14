Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Ex-FBI agent recalls helping find 2 missing boys decade ago
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Mexico arrests man linked…

Mexico arrests man linked to murder of Honduran activist

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 4:46 pm
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say they have arrested a member of the Honduran military wanted in connection with the March 2016 murder of a prominent environmental activist in Honduras.

Mexico’s National Security Commission said in a statement Saturday that federal authorities in the northern border city of Reynosa had arrested a man in response to an Interpol notice. It did not give the man’s last name. They plan to begin extradition proceedings against him.

Berta Caceres was killed March 3, 2016. Authorities have arrested about a half-dozen suspects in Honduras, including a man who worked for the hydroelectric project that she opposed.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

She had been awarded the Goldman Environmental Prize for her work to preserve land. She had reported a number of threats prior to her death.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Mexico arrests man linked…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Ex-FBI agent recalls helping find 2 missing boys decade ago