Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Norway defends treatment of mass murderer in court plea
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Montenegro seeks extradition of…

Montenegro seeks extradition of 2 Serbs over failed coup

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 5:40 am
Share

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro has urged Serbia to arrest and extradite two Serbs for their alleged involvement in a pro-Russian plot to overthrow the small Balkan country’s government.

Montenegrin Justice Minister Zoran Pazin told the Dnevne Novine newspaper Wednesday that Serbia has an obligation to “arrest persons sought by Interpol without setting any conditions.”

Montenegro has issued an international arrest warrant for two Serbs and two Russians for alleged “terrorist” activities that included plans to kill the country’s prime minister and take over Parliament on election day in October.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

The Kremlin has denied involvement, but has actively supported local groups that oppose having Montenegro, a traditional Slavic ally, become the 29th member of NATO.

Advertisement

Some 20 people are in custody in Montenegro over the alleged coup scheme.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Montenegro seeks extradition of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Norway defends treatment of mass murderer in court plea