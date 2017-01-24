Sports Listen

Trending:

TechnologyTrump administrationNational parksTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Montgomery officials to interview…

Montgomery officials to interview liquor board director

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 4:36 am
Share

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Members of the Montgomery County Council will interview the county’s new director of the Department of Liquor Control.

They are scheduled to interview Robert Dorfman on Tuesday.

The department is a unique one, compared to others nationally. All liquor sales in Montgomery must come through the county. The operations of the department have been subject of a study by a council panel over the past two years.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Dorfman, who was appointed by Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett, was president and chief executive operating officer for TrustHouse Services Group, the sixth largest contract services company in the U.S.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Montgomery officials to interview…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1964: 24th Amendment eliminates poll tax

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended