Sports Listen

Trending:

ArmyOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Homeland Security pick faces questions on wall, immigration
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Monument to WWII massacre…

Monument to WWII massacre ransacked in Ukraine

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 8:14 am
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Police says a monument to the victims of a Second World War massacre in a western Ukrainian village has been blown up.

National Police in the Lviv region said in a statement on Tuesday that vandals destroyed a stone cross in Huta Penyatska commemorating Polish villagers who were massacred in 1944 by a Nazi unit mostly composed of Ukrainian volunteers. Up to 1,200 people are believed to have been killed there, according to the Polish Institute of National Remembrance.

Footage on Ukrainian media showed the ransacked memorial and two stone slabs bearing the names of the victims painted over with the colors of the Ukrainian flag and the colors of Ukrainian nationals.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Lviv police are investigating.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Monument to WWII massacre…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Homeland Security pick faces questions on wall, immigration