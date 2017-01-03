Sports Listen

Mozambique cease-fire to be extended 60 days: Opposition

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 8:28 am
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The head of Mozambique’s opposition movement says a cease-fire declared a week ago will be extended for two months to allow peace talks to continue in a “favorable environment.”

Afonso Dhlakama’s announcement comes a day after he spoke by phone with President Filipe Nyusi, the Portuguese news agency Lusa reported Tuesday.

Talks between the government and the opposition Renamo movement, aided by international mediators, have been hurt by attacks on officials from both camps.

The two sides fought each other in a devastating civil war that ended in 1992. The ruling Frelimo party won 2014 elections, but Renamo alleged fraud and wants a bigger role in the government as well as more autonomy in areas it dominates.

Government News
