Nebraska senator faces criticism for women’s march retweet

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 10:47 am
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state senator who had cybersex with a woman on a state computer is facing criticism again for a retweet suggesting that demonstrators at a women’s march weren’t attractive enough to be sexually assaulted.

Republican state Sen. Bill Kintner of Papillion on Sunday retweeted a comment by conservative personality Larry Elder that mocked three women pictured with signs protesting Donald Trump’s comments about touching women inappropriately. Above the photo, Elder wrote: “Ladies, I think your safe.”

Kintner’s retweet drew immediate criticism online and from the Nebraska Democratic Party. The blunt-spoken lawmaker paid a $1,000 fine last year after he admitted to engaging in mutual masturbation on Skype with a woman who tried to blackmail him.

Kintner declined to comment Monday but suggested he would issue a statement later.

