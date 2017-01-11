Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Israeli media: Netanyahu and newspaper tried to trade favors Next Story Norway defends treatment of mass murderer in court plea
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Nepal fires chief of…

Nepal fires chief of earthquake reconstruction agency

By master January 11, 2017 5:16 am
Share

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s government on Wednesday fired the chief of the agency assigned to rebuild the nearly 1 million homes and other structures damaged in a devastating 2015 earthquake, officials said.

The government removed Sushil Gyewali from his post because of delays in the reconstruction work, said Information Minister Surendra Karki. He said Gyewali was given two chances to explain the delays but his responses were not satisfactory.

Many people who lost their homes in the quake have been forced to spend two winters in temporary shelters. Both the government and Gyewali have been criticized for the delays.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

The National Reconstruction Authority has said it has distributed the first installment of government grant money — about $500 to 450,000 families — but it is still collecting details from residents in several districts where the earthquake caused damage.

Advertisement

The April 25, 2015, earthquake killed nearly 9,000 people.

The reconstruction is expected to cost $7.86 billion. Foreign governments and aid agencies have pledged $4.1 billion for reconstruction.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Nepal fires chief of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Israeli media: Netanyahu and newspaper tried to trade favors Next Story Norway defends treatment of mass murderer in court plea