Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeDoDSalary CompressionDHSMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Netanyahu questioned for 3rd…

Netanyahu questioned for 3rd time on corruption allegations

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 5:11 am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the third time as part of a corruption investigation into allegations that he improperly accepted gifts and tried to trade favors with an Israeli newspaper.

The Haaretz daily and other outlets say Netanyahu was questioned on Friday. Most details of the spiraling scandal have emerged from media reports.

Police are interrogating the prime minister for allegedly receiving gifts from high-powered Hollywood and business figures and separately over secret talks with the publisher of Yediot Ahronot, a major Israeli newspaper, for positive coverage in exchange for diminishing impact of a free pro-Netanyahu daily in 2014.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, portraying the accusations as a witch hunt against him and his family by a hostile media opposed to his hard-line political views.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Netanyahu questioned for 3rd…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1998: Clinton publicly denies affair allegations

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended