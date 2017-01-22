Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Dalai Lama hopes President Trump, Putin will work for peace
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » New Bulgaria president pledges…

New Bulgaria president pledges post to continuity, democracy

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 5:42 am
Share

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Rumen Radev has assumed office as Bulgaria’s new president after an inauguration ceremony in front of the landmark Alexander Nevski cathedral in Sofia.

In his first speech as president, Radev underscored the idea of continuity and pledged to work for a “united society in the name of democracy.”

Radev said he would be a president for all Bulgarians regardless of party affiliations, ethnicity or religion.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

He also said he will work with Bulgaria’s partners to hasten the country’s integration with Europe, but also vowed to “stand up for the rights and dignity of his people.”

Advertisement

Radev is Bulgaria’s fifth democratically elected president. He replaced Rosen Plevneliev in the largely ceremonial post.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » New Bulgaria president pledges…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Dalai Lama hopes President Trump, Putin will work for peace