Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: Parties break for lunch in competency hearing Next Story The Latest: Trump takes dig at Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » New Yellowstone dam challenged…

New Yellowstone dam challenged over sturgeon worries

By MATTHEW BROWN January 2, 2017 1:16 pm
Share

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates plan to challenge the approval of a new Yellowstone River dam to benefit farmers that critics say could kill off a dwindling population of a fish dating to the time of dinosaurs.

A bypass channel for the irrigation dam would be built near the Montana-North Dakota border to let endangered pallid sturgeon reach upstream spawning grounds.

But scientists don’t know if the fish would use the channel.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Defenders of Wildlife and the Natural Resources Defense Council said in a court filing Friday they are negotiating with officials on how to proceed following last month’s dam construction approval by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation.

Advertisement

The groups have a lawsuit pending over the $57 million project.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris temporarily blocked it in 2015.

__

This version corrects that one of the plaintiffs challenging the dam is Defenders of Wildlife, not WildEarth Guardians.

Topics:
Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » New Yellowstone dam challenged…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1923: Teapot Dome Scandal

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: Parties break for lunch in competency hearing Next Story The Latest: Trump takes dig at Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel