Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Justice Department to release Chicago police abuse report Next Story Oops! Lieutenant governor’s vehicle spotted in disabled spot
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Nigerian governor apologizes to…

Nigerian governor apologizes to UN over aid criticism

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 8:51 am
Share

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — The governor of Nigeria’s embattled Borno state has apologized to the United Nations, saying his accusations that aid agencies are profiting from funds for people fleeing Boko Haram were aimed at local charities.

Gov. Kashim Shettima also said his comments were misrepresented by journalists. He spoke Thursday, a day after he declared that aid agencies that weren’t helping in the crisis should leave the country.

Shettima at first said only eight of 126 aid agencies were doing good work. But he criticized UNICEF, among others, though he included UNICEF on that list of praise-worthy groups.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Now the governor says that “honestly, from the bottom of my heart we are grateful to the United Nations for all it has been doing toward rehabilitation and resettlement of our displaced people.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Nigerian governor apologizes to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Justice Department to release Chicago police abuse report Next Story Oops! Lieutenant governor’s vehicle spotted in disabled spot