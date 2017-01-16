Sports Listen

North Dakota lawmakers want more time on medical pot rules

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 12:18 pm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers say the state needs more time to craft rules to oversee the state’s voter-approved medical marijuana law.

A joint House and Senate meeting was held Monday to consider a proposal to delay the law until the end of July. The measure is supported by both Republican and Democratic leaders.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says the intent is to ensure the law is regulated correctly. He says it isn’t a move by lawmakers to keep the law from going into effect.

The so-called North Dakota Compassionate Care Act won 65 percent voter approval in November. It allows the use of marijuana as medicine for people who suffer from one of several debilitating illnesses.

Government News Health News
