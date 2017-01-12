Sports Listen

Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom

By Associated Press January 12, 2017 4:14 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is awarding Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

A teary-eyed Biden accepted the medal, the highest civilian honor, at a ceremony at the White House Thursday.

Obama says he is bestowing the honor on Biden for “faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations.”

