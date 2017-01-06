Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Naked woman who stole deputy’s truck in custody after chase
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Obama derides 'reckless' plan…

Obama derides ‘reckless’ plan to repeal now, replace later

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 7:56 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is deriding as “reckless” a Republican plan to repeal his health care law now and replace it later.

Obama is urging lawmakers to come up with an alternative to the Affordable Care Act before voting to gut it. He writes in the New England Journal of Medicine that it would be “irresponsible” to do otherwise and could devastate the health care system.

Obama says the resulting uncertainty could lead insurance companies to bail on the health care marketplaces during the phase-out years, leaving millions without insurance. He says it would set up a “cliff” with harmful consequences if lawmakers fail to approve a replacement in time.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

The president says there’s no guarantee Republicans will manage to get a “second vote” to approve an “Obamacare” replacement.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Government News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Obama derides 'reckless' plan…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1972: Nixon launches space shuttle program

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Naked woman who stole deputy’s truck in custody after chase