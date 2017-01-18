Sports Listen

Trending:

Security ClearancesTSPOGETom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story APNewsBreak: Feds advise workaround on asset forfeiture rule Next Story Turkish parliament resumes voting on Erdogan’s powers
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Obama expected to defend…

Obama expected to defend Manning decision at news conference

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 10:00 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is expected to defend his decision to shorten the sentence of convicted leaker Chelsea Manning when he holds his final news conference on Wednesday.

Obama plans to answer reporters’ questions at the White House, two days before he leaves office.

Manning asked Obama last November to commute her 35-year sentence for giving classified government and military documents to the WikiLeaks website.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning at the time of her arrest, is more than six years into the sentence. She will be released from prison in May.

Advertisement

Republicans have blasted the decision, with House Speaker Paul Ryan calling it “outrageous.”

Ryan says Obama has set a “dangerous precedent” that anyone guilty of who compromises U.S. national security won’t have to pay for their crimes.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Obama expected to defend…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1803: Jefferson requests funds for Lewis & Clark expedition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story APNewsBreak: Feds advise workaround on asset forfeiture rule Next Story Turkish parliament resumes voting on Erdogan’s powers