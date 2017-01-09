Sports Listen

Obama presses Trump not to back away from clean energy

By JOSH LEDERMAN January 9, 2017 10:14 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is expressing confidence in the future of the clean energy industry amid concerns the Trump administration may reverse his policies on climate change.

Obama is trying to put pressure on President-elect Donald Trump in an article in the journal Science. Obama says the debate about U.S. climate policy is “very much on display” in the transition to Trump’s administration.

Obama says he believes the trend toward clean energy is irreversible. He’s pointing to the fact that the cost and polluting power of energy have dropped simultaneously. He says that’s a “decoupling” that proves that fighting climate change and spurring economic growth aren’t mutually exclusive.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Obama says the U.S. would “lose its seat at the table” if Trump pulls out of the Paris emissions-cutting agreement.

Business News Government News Science News
