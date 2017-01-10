Sports Listen

Obama speech marks unofficial countdown for black Americans

By ERRIN HAINES WHACK January 10, 2017 9:06 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As President Barack Obama says goodbye and thanks supporters in his adopted hometown of Chicago, the occasion marks the unofficial countdown to the end of his historic presidency.

The moment Tuesday especially resonated for many African-Americans, who basked in the era of the first black president. Blacks overwhelmingly voted to send Obama to the White House in 2007 and have remained among his strongest supporters during his eight years in office.

The Democratic president, wife Michelle Obama and their two daughters also have been a source of pride for many. Michelle Obama was born and raised on Chicago’s South Side, and the family has a home in the city.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

Thousands of people stood in line for hours Saturday to score tickets to see Obama’s farewell speech in person. Millions around the country were expected to watch his remarks on TV and reflect together in smaller gatherings.

Errin Haines Whack covers urban affairs for The Associated Press.

