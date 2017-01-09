Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Corps, tribes to judge: Reject Dakota Access company request Next Story Obama rejects Israeli criticism of UN settlements vote
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Obama to take 1…

Obama to take 1 last flight on Air Force 1 as ex-president

By JOSH LEDERMAN January 9, 2017 2:08 pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — He won’t be president anymore, but Barack Obama will take one last flight on the presidential plane next week before handing it over to Donald Trump.

Outgoing presidents traditionally are allowed one final flight on the famed blue-and-white aircraft. President George W. Bush used it to fly to Midland, Texas, with his wife and family just after Obama was inaugurated.

The Obamas plan to continue living in Washington in a rented home after leaving the White House. But White House spokesman Josh Earnest says the Obamas will still leave Washington by plane shortly after Trump’s inaugural ceremony.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

No word yet on where they’re heading.

Advertisement

Although the plane will be the same, technically it won’t be Air Force One. That designation is used only when the sitting president is on board.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Obama to take 1…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Flying first class

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War threat

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Corps, tribes to judge: Reject Dakota Access company request Next Story Obama rejects Israeli criticism of UN settlements vote