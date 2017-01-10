Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Homeland Security pick cites securing border as top priority
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Officer won't be charged…

Officer won’t be charged in killing of unstable black man

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 6:11 pm
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Prosecutors say criminal charges won’t be filed against a California police officer who killed a mentally unstable black man he thought was aiming a gun.

San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis announced Tuesday that her office determined the shooting of 38-year-old Alfred Olango last September was justified because the officer thought his life was in danger.

Video showed Olango in a shooting stance, with both hands wrapped around a cylindrical object that turned out to be an e-cigarette device.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

The shooting in El Cajon prompted days of demonstrations and Olango’s relatives filed wrongful-death claims with the city. They said the Ugandan native had a breakdown after a friend’s death.

Advertisement

Olango was shot as police answered calls from Olango’s sister saying he was acting erratically and needed mental health care.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Officer won't be charged…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Homeland Security pick cites securing border as top priority