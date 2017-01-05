Sports Listen

Ohio Supreme Court delays serial killer’s execution date

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 9:29 am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to delay the execution date for a Cleveland man convicted of killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home.

The court on Thursday granted the request from attorneys for serial killer Anthony Sowell (SOH’-wehl).

The execution had been set for Nov. 18, 2010. The court said the execution would be delayed until Sowell had exhausted all his appeals, most likely through the federal courts.

The court’s action was similar to its approach to other death penalty cases. It regularly sets initial execution dates after upholding death sentences, then delays them on request.

Jurors found Sowell guilty of killing 11 women from June 2007 to July 2009.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
