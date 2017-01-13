Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Nigerian governor apologizes to UN over aid criticism Next Story No pocket change: Man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Oops! Lieutenant governor's vehicle…

Oops! Lieutenant governor’s vehicle spotted in disabled spot

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 8:53 am
Share

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts State Police driver who chauffeured Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito to Cape Cod is apologizing for parking in a spot reserved for the disabled.

A reporter for the Cape Cod Times (http://bit.ly/2jLZat9 ) photographed the black Ford Explorer in the space outside an office building in Hyannis on Thursday. There was no disabled parking placard or license plate visible on the vehicle.

The Republican lieutenant governor was on the Cape to attend several events.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

State police spokesman David Procopio tells the newspaper the trooper made an honest mistake and has apologized for unknowingly violating a “cardinal rule.”

Advertisement

Procopio says the unnamed trooper was directed into the space, and neither he nor Polito knew it was a restricted spot.

Parking in a disabled spot usually carries a $25 fine in Barnstable.

___

Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Oops! Lieutenant governor's vehicle…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Nigerian governor apologizes to UN over aid criticism Next Story No pocket change: Man delivers 300,000 pennies to DMV