Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story LGBT activists brace for efforts to undermine their gains
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pakistan halts military trials…

Pakistan halts military trials begun after school attack

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 12:22 pm
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says military courts set up two years ago after a Taliban attack on a school have ceased functioning because of the expiration of their constitutional mandate.

The courts were set up to try suspected Islamic militants after a Taliban rampage at an army-run school killed 154 people, mostly children.

The army said Sunday that a total of 274 cases were referred to the courts, which sentenced 161 people to death, 12 of whom were executed. The army says another 113 people were given jail terms of various durations.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Local and international rights groups criticized the closed-door trials, saying suspects were denied due process.

Advertisement

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pakistan halts military trials…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story LGBT activists brace for efforts to undermine their gains