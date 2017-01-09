Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story High Court won’t hear appeal over Backpage.com escort ads Next Story Alleged affair, accusations heat up usually quiet campaign
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pakistan says it test-fired…

Pakistan says it test-fired first submarine-launched missile

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 9:50 am
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says it has successfully test-fired a submarine-launched cruise missile for the first time, giving it a “credible second strike capability.”

A statement Monday said the missile was fired from the Indian Ocean and hit its target. It said the Babur Cruise-3 missile has a range of 450 kilometers (280 miles) and can fly low to evade radar and air defenses.

It added that the missile “is capable of delivering various types of payloads and will provide Pakistan with a Credible Second Strike Capability, augmenting deterrence.” It appeared to be referring to a strategy in which the ability to strike back after a nuclear attack deters adversaries from launching one.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Pakistan became a nuclear power in 1998, developing the capability to match that of neighbor and archrival India.

Advertisement

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Pakistan says it test-fired…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Flying first class

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War threat

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story High Court won’t hear appeal over Backpage.com escort ads Next Story Alleged affair, accusations heat up usually quiet campaign