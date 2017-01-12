Pakistani court stays execution of mentally ill convict

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A rights group says that a Pakistani court has stayed the execution of a mentally ill convict who was sentenced to death in 2003 for murdering a fellow police officer.

Wassam Waheed, a spokesman at Justice Project Pakistan, says Thursday’s court order came just days ahead of the execution of ex-police officer Khizar Hayat, due next week.

He says the court asked the government to provide a new report on the convicted man’s health by Jan. 30.

The latest development came months after Pakistan’s Supreme Court stayed the execution of another inmate who was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Pakistan has executed 427 prisoners since 2014, when it lifted that ban on death penalty following a Taliban attack on a school in Peshawar that killed 150 people, nearly all of them schoolchildren.