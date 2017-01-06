Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Winter storm: South braces for snow, sleet and freezing rain
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Philippines' Duterte tours Russian…

Philippines’ Duterte tours Russian warship amid warming ties

By master January 6, 2017 3:03 am
Share

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has toured one of the two Russian warships docked in Manila in another gesture of warming ties with Moscow as he shifts his country’s foreign policy away from long-time ally, the United States.

Rear Adm. Eduard Mikhailov, deputy commander of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, and Russian Ambassador Igor Khovaev escorted Duterte and several of cabinet members around the anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs.

At one point during Friday’s visit, Duterte looked out from the ship’s deck and pumped his fist in the air.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Russia is eyeing naval exercises with the Philippines and deployed the Admiral Tributs and sea tanker Boris Butoma on a five-day goodwill visit to Manila.

Advertisement

Filipinos were allowed to tour the huge ships and Russian marines demonstrated their combat capabilities.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Philippines' Duterte tours Russian…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Armed Forces full honor review

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1972: Nixon launches space shuttle program

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Winter storm: South braces for snow, sleet and freezing rain