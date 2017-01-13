Sports Listen

Trending:

OPMDoDPay freeezeTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story McAuliffe announces new solar project Next Story Chinese factory makes giant inflatable ‘Trump-like’ roosters
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Photo negatives of Taft…

Photo negatives of Taft inauguration going on display in DC

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 5:23 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia officials have obtained rare photo negatives from the 1909 inauguration of President William Howard Taft.

The negatives include images of Taft’s inaugural parade and evidence of a blizzard that forced Taft to take the oath of office indoors. They also show city hall, now called the John A. Wilson Building, just months after construction was completed.

Early images of the building are rare because it was built across a plaza from the original path of Pennsylvania Avenue. The avenue was redirected in 1980, putting the building directly on the inaugural parade route.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

District officials will reveal the negatives on Friday, and they will remain on exhibit in the atrium of the Wilson Building during regular business hours.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Photo negatives of Taft…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sniffing the mail for contraband

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR reinstates National War Labor Board

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story McAuliffe announces new solar project Next Story Chinese factory makes giant inflatable ‘Trump-like’ roosters