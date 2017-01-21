Sports Listen

PHOTOS: Past and present, protest part of Washington history

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 5:09 pm
The Great Depression, the civil rights movement, the Vietnam War, abortion, black rights, gay rights, immigration. For generations a host of issues have drawn massive protests to Washington as people seek to be heard by the federal government.

Saturday’s women’s march is no different, with hundreds of thousands traveling from around the country to fight for women’s rights.

But this latest march, which comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, took on a life of its own, with many of those gathered expressing their disapproval of Trump, as well as some of the policies that had marked his colorful campaign.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

A look at protests, past and present, as captured by The Associated Press.

